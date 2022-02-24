ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Chicago area Ukrainians hold rally calling for peace in their country

By Nancy Harty
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Ukrainians living in the Chicago area were out Thursday morning, calling for help for their country against the Russian invasion at a rally on the city’s Northwest Side.

Expatriates waving Ukrainian flags at Harlem Avenue over the Kennedy Expressway were greeted with honks of support from the expressway below. Des Plaines Yuriy Soroka was up most of the night like many of the people here, watching Russian troops attack his native country.

"We are calling all the free world to save Ukraine and to help Ukrainians with anything they can. With their land lease with money, which support with sanctions. Ukrainians are not asking for boots on the ground. Ukrainians will fight for their own ground but we ask for any type of support. We could,” Soroka told WBBM Newsradio

Soroka's mother-in-law lives near the Ukranian capital Kiev.

People here are calling for intervention at various levels from more sanctions to money to nato troops.

Ukrainians living in the Chicago area were out Thursday morning, calling for help for their country against the Russian invasion at a rally on the city’s Northwest Side. Photo credit Mitchell Pink

