ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kehlani – “little story”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B star Kehlani is following up her 2020 level-up It Was Good Until...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

“Euphoria” Just Made Kehlani Want to Quit Music

Since its premiere in 2019, HBO’s hit series Euphoria has had a massive impact on pop culture. The series, now in its sophomore season, has continued to dominate discourse across makeup, fashion, and music. And now it seems like it’s impacting one musician personally — Kehlani. On...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GreenwichTime

Kehlani Wants to Be Part of Her Lover’s ‘Little Story’ in Cinematic New Video

Kehlani brings some gorgeous cinematic visuals to the video for her soothing “Little Story,” the electric guitar-backed, violin-featuring new single off her forthcoming album Blue Water Road. “I want you to do it again/I want you to love me again/And complete our little story,” she sings. “We got...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehlani
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Wansel#Pop Oak#Randoms
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Bedroom Pic In Anticipation Of Upcoming Lil Baby Collab

It's been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album,Queen, though she hasn't been entirely absent. Every so often, she comes through with a solid guest verse, proving her lyrical prowess is still intact. Fans have been waiting for a new project, though, and it seems like the wait might soon be over.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Do An EP With Jazmine Sullivan

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a music collaboration up her sleeve and wants to tap on R&B crooner Jazmine Sullivan to make it happen. In a recent interview with Billboard, the Houston hottie was asked who she’d like to do a Best of Both Worlds-type of project with to which she answered: Jazmine Sullivan.
HOUSTON, TX
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Issues Salty Comment On Nicki Minaj's New Lil Baby Collab

When 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj came together in 2018 for their collaborative track "FEFE," they put all hip-hop and pop fans on notice. Whether it be shock value from their music video or fans genuinely enjoying the song, "FEFE" grabbed everyone's attention. "FEFE" led to more collaborations between Nicki and...
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Invites Fans To Party At His L.A. Mansion As Part Of 'Bacc On Death Row' NFT

After teasing a snippet of “Bacc On Death Row” featuring Nas, in addition to his recent ownership moves, Snoop Dogg is branching out into the world of cryptocurrency. On Thursday (February 9), Snoop Dogg launched his Bacc On Death Row NFT project with blockchain gaming company Gala Games, which includes his 17-track B.O.D.R album. The NFT has been released as a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” is available for purchase via Gala Games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy