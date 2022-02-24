ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Don’t think double standards go unnoticed among children

By Vernon A. Williams
chicagocrusader.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 11 years of dealing with Gary Public School students, then the same number of years in Indianapolis, split evenly between the classroom and administration, my rapport with students was almost always incredible because of mutual respect and my ability to remember my childhood. Matriculating through Garnett Elementary, Blackman...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Indianapolis

Indianapolis is known for the Indy 500, a renowned racetrack that opened in 1909. However, there are other interesting things about the city. It is the home of 11 professional sports teams, the world's largest children's museum, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Gary, IN
State
Michigan State
Gary, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Gary, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Society
WISH-TV

BECOMING ANTI-RACIST: INDIANA’S LARGEST METHODIST CHURCH TAKES A STAND

As race equity ignites a firestorm of resistance in some of our schools, politics, and communities, the biggest Methodist church in Indiana, with a largely white congregation, is taking a stand for racial justice. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis launched a new initiative called Becoming Anti-Racist to help...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Sports Betting Exchange May Be Coming To Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new sports betting exchange concept could come to the Hoosier State. Philadelphia-based Sporttrade Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to bring its sports betting exchange to Indiana. A betting exchange is marketplace that allows bettors to wager against each other at lower fees than those offered by a traditional sportsbook.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Woody Hayes
Person
Colin Kaepernick
WLFI.com

Purdue prepares for annual Polar Plunge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s a chilly February as usual across the viewing area, and that means it’s time for the annual Purdue University Polar Plunge. This year’s event will be the 15th plunge at Purdue. Participants from all across the Greater Lafayette community will...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Patterson, Smith, LoVett, Armstrong among local players invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 workout

These girls were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60.    Two sessions of the 41st annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 6th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis (5330 Hornet Avenue  Beech Grove, Indiana 46107).    Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session (1:00-3:00 pm EST). The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session (3:30-5:30 pm EST).    The Top 60 Senior Workout includes10 of the state’s top scorers— Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North – 24.8 ppg), Lilly Maple (Maconaquah), Madilynn Hudspeth (Oregon-Davis), Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon), Kelly Ratigan (South Bend St. Joe), Darryn Hood (Tindley), Marissa Shelton (South Bend Adams), Mila Reynolds (South Bend Washington), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point) and Trinity Barnes (Gary West) all averaged more than 20 ppg.    There are eight players that will participate in the Top 60 Workout who are also part of the 2022 IHSAA state finals— Kuryn Brunson and Ashlyn Traylor from Franklin, Reynolds and Shamarah Allen from South Bend Washington, Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney from Silver Creek, Lauryn Bates from Frankton and Kaybree Oxley from Tecumseh.    Heading to Hoosierland Division I Universities include Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point and Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon (IUPUI), Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point (Purdue), Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek and Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central (Evansville) — Kincer is injured and unable to participate. Also highlighting the Top 60 Workout are three players headed to Big Ten teams— Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland), Kate Clarke, Carmel and Alyssa Crockett, Westfield (Michigan).    State Championship coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions. Other outstanding Indiana girls’ high school coaches from the IBCA have been invited to join the 2022 Top 60 staff— Danny Brown (Columbus East), Mark Hurt (Mooresville), Julie Meeks (Sullivan) and Steve Reynolds (South Bend Washington).    KnowYourBaller will be filming the Girls Top 60 Senior Workout this year. They will provide summary videos with all pertinent clips for all players participating.    Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8.00 ($5 for students). Media can call (317) 925-8200 if interested in credentials for one or both sessions. The Top 60 girls follow. Shamarah Allen, South Bend WashingtonNataley Armstrong, GarrettTrinity Barnes, Gary WestLauryn Bates, FranktonTaylor Bowen, Culver AcademiesKatie Bremer, Indianapolis CathedralKuryn Brunson, FranklinDiana Burgher, North HarrisonJessica Carrothers, Crown PointKate Clarke, CarmelMariah Claywell, Union CityAlyssa Crockett, WestfieldMadelynn Denny, MooresvilleCortney Dove, PrincetonOlivia Faust, Triton CentralEllia Foster, BremenHope Fox, East CentralNovalee Glass, BrownsburgKoryn Greiwe, Columbus EastKendall Harmon, Bloomington SouthDarryn Hood, TindleyDestinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-DavisMaggie Keinsley, HomesteadKenna Kirby, Tri-WestKacilyn Krebs, WarsawKelsi Langley, TaylorKencia Levasseur, WashingtonJyah LoVett, Fort Wayne SniderAlly Madden, Blue River ValleyTeresa Maggio, McCutcheonJulia Mantyla, NorthridgeLilly Maple, MaconaquahRebekah Marshall, Columbia CityChloe McClain, KokomoMykayla Moran, Hamilton HeightsNatalie Noel, SalemKaybree Oxley, TecumsehJada Patton, PennGraycie Poe, North KnoxKelly Ratigan, South Bend St. JoeMila Reynolds, South Bend WashingtonJozee Rhodes, PlainfieldJessie Ringen, Rensselaer CentralEmme Rooney, Silver CreekHalle Shelt, Park TudorMarissa Shelton, South Bend AdamsGracie Shorter, SullivanDavina Smith, MerrillvilleOlivia Smith, Fort Wayne SouthZoe Stewart, Terre Haute NorthLilly Stoddard, Crown PointKynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver CreekAlaina Thorne, WashingtonMacey Timberman, NorthviewAbbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)Ashlyn Traylor, FranklinDe’Mour Watson, ElkhartMeredith Weiss, Vincennes RivetTanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben DavisElla Wolfe, Tipton SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTENDAyanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut) SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURYKenzie Fuelling, BellmontTaylor Gerke, GarrettKeegan Kaiser, Floyd CentralRayah Kincer, Franklin CentralLauren Leach, AngolaMyah Montgomery, SouthridgeJaelynne Murray, PikeTynlie Neal, Clinton PrairieRyan Viele, Hamilton SoutheasternEllie Wilkerson, Plainfield
BASKETBALL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game With Maryland in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's fish or cut bait time for Indiana tonight, where the Hoosiers are in must-win territory in their game against Maryland tonight at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated in real time with all the news and views from the game, right here from press row. All the latest entries are at the top, so keep refreshing.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Magnet School#Clemson#Gary Public School#Blackman Middle School#The Gary Career Center
WISH-TV

Sports Corp debuts March Madness doc

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Sports Corp has premiered a documentary detailing how Indianapolis pulled off an unprecedented feat. “Made For This Moment” showcases the city’s sports history and how the city, state and thousands of volunteers faced the challenge of hosting the entire NCAA March Madness tournament in the midst of the pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chicago Defender

Silas Purnell-The Legacy Continues

The late Silas Purnell, founder of the College Preparation and Placement program at Ada S. McKinley Community Services was responsible for assisting over 50,000 students with applying to and accessing funds to attend college. He believed that every student deserved the opportunity to attend college and that grades and the lack of funds should not be a detriment to any student who desired to attend college.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy