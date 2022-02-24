ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United v Watford: Who makes your Reds XI?

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United face Watford in the Premier League this weekend after grabbing a late equaliser...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Peterborough v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

Manchester City travel to Peterborough in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to keep their hopes of a treble alive. Pep Guardiola has called on his City side to score more goals after they beat Everton 1-0 on Saturday. Who will you choose to help get...
The Independent

Profligate Manchester United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking last November and Ralf Rangnick’s subsequent appointment on an interim basis, but draws like this are slowly eroding hope of playing in next season’s Champions League.Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford as one of the highlights of their season, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. For United, it was yet another afternoon...
BBC

Liverpool v Norwich: Who makes your Reds XI?

Liverpool host Norwich on Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup hoping to make the quarter-finals for the first time under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds will be riding high after claiming the first domestic trophy of the season by beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. But, with West...
SB Nation

Player Ratings (Abridged): Manchester United 0-0 Watford

AWB - 7/10. Pretty good, missed a header. He kept clean sheet, but awful on ball. 7 wasted his one good cross on an offside. It’s really a shame he doesn’t have legs anymore. Fred - 7/10. Fred did Fred things. Pogba - 9/10. Pogba f***ing balled out....
