ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

POSTPONED: Tonight’s Vine And Dine

By Jeanne Prejean
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, it appears that Mother Nature got the best of tonight’s Vine and Dine. Despite yesterday’s claim to carry on and the best efforts...

mysweetcharity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postponement#North Texas#Vine And Dine
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WRGB

Significant snow fall expected Thursday evening into Friday

A winter storm is expected to form as we end the work week. Snow will break out as we head past midnight Thursday night, expanding across the whole region into Friday. A wintry mix may develop for a period of time Friday morning across far southern locations but a switch back to snow is expected by the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

A late winter-early spring sandwich for the week ahead

Bitterly cold air will dominate our weather before some big changes. Look for some flurries Sunday with highs barely reaching 20 degrees. Valentine's Day will also be cold with sun and clouds and highs near 25. We turn the corner Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Temps surge into...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Extensive winter storm to stretch from Plains to Northeast

About a week after a storm slammed areas from the Plains to the Northeast with snow and ice, as well as blizzard conditions in the Midwest, another far-reaching system will strike over the next few days. The storm will take shape in the central U.S. later Wednesday into Thursday. Hazardous...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Unveiling ‘Sprawling Retro Garage’ in Tonight’s Episode

American Pickers hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe have always had a special place in their hearts reserved for vintage cars and bikes. So, whenever they have a chance to explore garages and carports on the show, they almost always come away with a new set of wheels or two to add to their vast inventory, and tonight, we finally get to see their collection.
TV & VIDEOS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy