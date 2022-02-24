ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence has officially joined the celebrity...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Amid Their Baby News

Cooke Maroney is more than just Jennifer Lawrence’s husband — he’s now also the father of her baby. Want to know more? Here’s his interesting background. Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, have welcomed their first baby together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke has his own impressive street credibility.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Jennifer Lawrence May Have Already Had Her Baby

It looks like some congratulations might be in store for Jennifer Lawrence after reports that she and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child together. According to public records obtained by TMZ, it appears that the Oscar-winning actress has recently given birth at some point, somewhere in Los Angeles County. They could not confirm the baby's name, exact birth date or really any other piece of relevant info other than the fact that a birth did take place, but hey, at least it's something.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Shows Off Weight Loss In 1st Photos Since Divorce

Adele’s former hubby, Simon Konecki, looked slimmer in the first photos of him since the pair finalized their divorce in March 2021. Paparazzi have caught Simon Konecki, 47, for the first time since he and Adele, 33, finalized their divorce nearly 1 year ago. The charity entrepreneur, as seen in photos HERE, was spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Simon looked much slimmer than he did during his marriage to the “Hello” singer, who also dropped weight after they split. He was dressed super casually in a blue “Waves Not Graves” T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and he also sported a hat and protective blue face mask.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Says She Has ‘Thick Skin’ Amid Dean McDermott Divorce Speculation: Trolls Like to ‘Tear People Down’

Putting up defenses. Tori Spelling opened up about dealing with criticism online amid rumors that her marriage to Dean McDermott is on the rocks. “I’m human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it’s just about letting it go,” the 48-year-old actress told Fox News on Thursday, February 3, noting that it can be “hard to deal with” scrutiny on social media. “[I’m] like, ‘You know, it’s not about me.’ Ultimately, it’s about them and how they feel. They need it to tear people down.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy