UnitedHealth unit settles Mass. drug overcharge case for $5.8 mln

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
Feb 24 - OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit manager unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc, has agreed to pay $5.8 million to resolve allegations by Massachusetts' attorney general that it charged excessive prices for drugs covered by workers' compensation insurance.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed the settlement in court on Wednesday, in the latest case to result from state investigations into the sale of prescription drugs at prices exceeding what is allowed by state workers' compensation laws.

Healey's office in a filing in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston alleged that employers that pay into the state's workers' compensation insurance were overcharged on drugs dispensed at pharmacies that OptumRx obtained payment for in the state.

Those pharmacies included ones operated by CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid, three companies that have since 2010 agreed to pay more than $10 million combined in workers' compensation system settlements with the state.

"Our investigation found that OptumRx drove up costs in the system, which can increase premiums for small business owners across the state, many of whom have been struggling during the COVID pandemic," Healey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

OptumRx, represented by Gregory Noonan of Hogan Lovells, did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement. In a statement, the company said it disagreed with Healey's interpretation of the rules at issue but was pleased to resolve the matter.

Under the settlement, OptumRx will pay $5.8 million, which Healey's office may use for purposes including education, consumer outreach, and supporting programs related to workers' compensation insurance and workplace injuries.

OptumRx also agreed to develop new procedures to prevent overcharging in the future under the workers’ compensation insurance system.

Should Healey's office determine that a payor has overpaid OptumRx for a workers' compensation prescription drug transaction, the company could be required to refund the overcharge, the settlement agreement said.

The case is Commonwealth of Massachusetts v. OptumRx Inc, Suffolk County Superior Court, Massachusetts, No. 2284CV00408.

For Massachusetts: Glenn Kaplan of the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General

For OptumRx: Gregory Noonan of Hogan Lovells

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from OptumRx.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Nate Raymond reports on the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at nate.raymond@thomsonreuters.com.

