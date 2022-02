It doesn’t seem like U.S. prison officials are too worried that El Chapo’s wife will follow in his footsteps... right out of custody. Emma Coronel Aispuro has been transferred to a minimum-security lockup in Texas to serve out the remainder of her three-year sentence for taking part in her husband’s drug trafficking operation. FMC Carswell is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a “federal administrative security medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” El Chapo infamously escaped two high-security Mexican prisons before being captured and extradited to the U.S., where he was convicted and sentenced to life. Authorities are taking no chances with him; he’s at the Supermax prison in Colorado.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO