Vanna White Shows Off Her Skills With The New Word Game Wordle

 5 days ago
Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has joined the Wordle craze! Wordle came out last year and has been growing in popularity. Every day, there is a new five-letter word that you have to guess in six attempts or less. If you guess the word correctly, you can share your results on social media. Many use this opportunity to show off if they have guessed correctly in only a few attempts!

Vanna recently tweeted that she guessed the Wordle of that day in two attempts, which is pretty impressive. She wrote, “Got Wordle on my 2nd guess! So proud of myself!” However, in sharing her win, she also made a little Wordle faux pas. She accidentally shared the correct answer and fans jumped in to tell her not to do that again.

Vanna White from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ shows off her Wordle skills

One fan commented, “Good Morning Vanna, you can select the bar graph next to the title “Wordle” up top and share your results to Twitter without revealing the word. Great Job Though,” while another said, “The first rule of wordle is to not share the wordle.”

WHEEL OF FORTUNE, Vanna White, 1975-, © Sony Pictures TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Even though Vanna is crushing it on Wordle, she assured fans that Wheel of Fortune is still her “number one game.” Vanna has been on the show for 38 years now, alongside host Pat Sajak. They are set to continue on the show for at least another few years.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE, Pat Sajak, Vanna White, (circa late 1980s), 1975- / Everett Collection

Do you play Wordle? It certainly is addicting, even for those who are hosting game shows with letters all day!

