North Carolina state court approves new congressional, legislative maps

North Carolina enacted new congressional and legislative districts on Feb. 23, 2022, after the Wake County Superior Court approved legislative maps that the General Assembly approved on Feb. 16 and 17. The court also adopted a new congressional map proposed by a panel of court-appointed special masters.

North Carolina was apportioned 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, one more than it received after the 2010 census. The congressional and legislative maps will take effect for North Carolina’s 2022 elections.

The North Carolina Supreme Court previously struck down legislatively-approved maps, first enacted on Nov. 2, on Feb. 4. The court ordered the Assembly to redraw the maps by Feb. 18.

The North Carolina House of Representatives voted 115-5 on Feb. 16 to approve the state House map. The North Carolina State Senate voted 41-3 to approve those maps on Feb. 17.

The state Senate voted 26-19, and the state House voted 67-52 to approve state Senate maps on Feb. 17.

In its Feb. 23 ruling, the Wake County Superior Court approved a Congressional map drawn by three redistricting special masters: former Superior Court Judge Tom Ross, a Democrat, former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, an independent, and former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Edmunds, a Republican. In the same ruling, the Wake County court rejected a Congressional map that the General Assembly had approved on Feb. 17.

As of Feb. 23, 36 states have adopted new congressional maps, and one state has approved congressional district boundaries that have not yet taken effect. Federal or state courts have blocked previously adopted maps in one state, and six states have not yet adopted new congressional redistricting plans. As of Feb. 23, 2012, 40 states had enacted congressional redistricting plans.

As of Feb. 23, 37 states have adopted legislative district maps for both chambers, and one state has adopted maps that have not yet gone into effect. The state supreme court in one state has overturned previously enacted maps, and 11 states have not yet adopted legislative redistricting plans. As of Feb. 23, 2012, 39 states had enacted legislative redistricting plans after the 2010 census.

Nationwide, states have completed legislative redistricting for 1,582 of 1,972 state Senate seats (80.2%), 3,665 of 5,411 state House seats (67.7%), and 361 of the 435 seats (83.0%) in the U.S. House of Representatives.