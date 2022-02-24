“It Is Time to End All Talk of the Disenfranchisement of Black Voters in Florida”: How Al Gore Spurned Jesse Jackson’s Attempts to Protect Black Voting Rights

Back in November of 2000, I recall telling everyone who would listen that there was no way that the Supreme Court would take the case of Bush vs Gore. It was unthinkable that they would want to wade into a partisan argument being waged in the state of Florida over the disputed election result. After all, only 537 separated the two candidates in a state that would decide the electoral count. And the circumstances couldn't have been more partisan: the dispute was happening in a state run by the Republican candidate's brother and two of the justices on the Court had been nominated by that same candidate's father. How could the Supreme Court even think of intervening under these circumstances, particularly since the process in place under Florida law was still going on and there are remedies for a stalemate written into the Constitution?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO