Florida State

“It Is Time to End All Talk of the Disenfranchisement of Black Voters in Florida”: How Al Gore Spurned Jesse Jackson’s Attempts to Protect Black Voting Rights

By Andrew Rice
Vanity Fair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 7, 2000, the Florida State Capitol was the scene of one of the largest political demonstrations in Florida’s history. As many as fifty thousand protesters, led by the ubiquitous Reverend Jesse Jackson, marched down the Apalachee Parkway to the capitol complex, singing spiritual anthems and chanting, No more...

Salon

The Supreme Court lost America's trust with Bush v. Gore. They may gain it back if Trump runs again

Back in November of 2000, I recall telling everyone who would listen that there was no way that the Supreme Court would take the case of Bush vs Gore. It was unthinkable that they would want to wade into a partisan argument being waged in the state of Florida over the disputed election result. After all, only 537 separated the two candidates in a state that would decide the electoral count. And the circumstances couldn't have been more partisan: the dispute was happening in a state run by the Republican candidate's brother and two of the justices on the Court had been nominated by that same candidate's father. How could the Supreme Court even think of intervening under these circumstances, particularly since the process in place under Florida law was still going on and there are remedies for a stalemate written into the Constitution?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Secretary of State Now Says Trump Has a Point About Voter Fraud

When he was running for office in 2018, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said overblown election claims by Democrats and Republicans hurt Americans’ faith in democracy. Democrats overhype what they call voter suppression and Republicans overblow claims of voter fraud, LaRose said at the time. Now that he’s...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

The Three Black Women on Biden's Supreme Court Short List

President Joe Biden could announce his nominee to replace retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer as early as this week. In January, Biden said he would share his pick by the end of February -- and reiterated his promise to put forward a Black woman for the post.
CONGRESS & COURTS
