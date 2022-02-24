ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators: Woman going wrong way on US 77 dies in crash

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 77 died after crashing head-on into a sport utility vehicle just north of Lincoln, investigators said.

The crash happened just after 9 pm. Wednesday, Nicki Beenblossom, 52, of Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Beenblossom was driving her car south in the northbound lanes of the highway when she collided with the SUV, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Beenblossom — who was not wearing a seat belt, according to investigators — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the SUV erupted in flames upon impact, and a deputy and passerby pulled a woman driving it from the wreckage. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

