Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth man police shot arrested after hospital release

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A man shot by police in Leavenworth last week has been taken into custody after he was released from the hospital, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Donald Barden Jr., 31, was arrested Wednesday after his release from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center, the KBI said.

Barden was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on possible charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers from the Leavenworth and Lansing police departments and the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s officer were called to a downtown Leavenworth street on Feb. 13 after a woman reported a man she knew was armed with a handgun.

Officers barricaded the street and attempted to negotiate with Barden. The KBI said Barden refused commands to drop his weapon and made suicidal statements.

When Barden ran toward officers while pointing a gun at them, officers from Leavenworth and Lansing shot him, the KBI said.

The KBI continues to investigate the incident.

