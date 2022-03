Sonny Ramadhin, who has died in Lancashire aged 92, was the most famous of all mystery-spinners. From the 1890s batsmen had gradually learned to distinguish between the leg-break and googly. Ramadhin mixed his legbreaks with offbreaks, and was harder to fathom as the difference lay in a flick of his fingers, whereas the googly bowler depends on a turn of his wrist - slightly easier to discern.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO