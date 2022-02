A 41-year-old North Brunswick man has been charged in connection to a series of crashes that left a bicyclist and a police officer injured on Feb. 10. “We were very lucky today. When you see the police vehicle and hear from witnesses who saw the bicyclist run over, you realize it is a miracle,” South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said in a statement released Feb. 11.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO