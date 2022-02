You may have been on the dating scene for a while, but you might not have had any luck in finding someone that you relate to and want to get serious with. After experiencing this type of situation for a while, you may be wondering if there is any way to change the outcome of these dates. What should you do so you can find someone that you connect with? How do you find someone that might want the same things that you do? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

8 DAYS AGO