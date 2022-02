Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feared he may never see Christian Eriksen alive again, let alone make a return to top-flight football.Eriksen is now ready for a much-anticipated competitive Brentford debut during Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle in what will be an emotional occasion for Danes watching all around the world.Former Tottenham and Inter Milan playmaker Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 last year which sent shockwaves through football. View this post on Instagram ...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO