Two Former Tigers Named to SC Football Hall of Fame

Former Clemson greats Jeff Bostic and Chester McGlockton were named as part of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

The 9th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony and Benefit is set for April 29, 2022 at the Hilton Greenville on Haywood Rd.

Bostic and McGlockton will be inducted alongside former Florida State and NFL great Peter Boulware (Columbia), S.C. State's Dwayne Harper (Orangeburg, SC) and South Carolina's Rick Sanford (Rock Hill, SC).

Bostic is a Greensboro, North Carolina native that played center for the Clemson Tigers (1977-1979) and was an All-ACC performer in 1979. After college, Bostic was signed as a free agent by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in 1980. He went on to play in four Super Bowls winning three.

He was a three time Super Bowl Champion (XVII, XXII, XXVI) and was named to the 1983 Pro Bowl during his 14 NFL seasons in Washington (1980-1993). Bostic started 149 games plus all three Super Bowl wins and was part of the famous and legendary Washington offensive line called “The Hogs”.

Bostic is still the only Clemson player to have played for three Super Bowl Championship teams. Bostic also is the only center in NFL history to snap the ball to three different Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, and Mark Rypien.

After his playing days, he received accolades including being named to Clemson’s All-Centennial Team in 1996 and inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1997. He was named as one of the 70 Greatest Redskins and is in the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame. Bostic is a 1999 inductee of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

McGlockton, this year's Legacy Inductee, was born in Whiteville, North Carolina and played for Clemson University. As a high school senior Whiteville High School won a NC State Championship and went 15-0.

He played for Danny Ford and later Ken Hatfield at Clemson (1989-1991). He scored a touchdown as a freshman defensive lineman in the 1989 Gator Bowl vs. West Virginia.

McGlockton was a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) by the LA/Oakland Raiders in the 1992 NFL Draft. He played six seasons with the Raiders earning four pro bowls during that time. Between the seasons of 1994 and 1997 he was a four-time Pro Bowler and named All-Pro three times.

After playing with the Raiders, he anchored the defensive line for the Chiefs (1998-2000) for the Broncos (2001-2002), and then retired after a season with the New York Jets in 2003.

McGlockton accumulated 551 total tackles, including 51 sacks and four interceptions in 12 seasons and 179 games as a defensive tackle. After his football playing days, he spent a couple years coaching with the University of Tennessee and Stanford University.

He is a 2011 inductee of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

McGlockton tragically passed away at the age of 42 from the consequences of left ventricular hypertrophy on November 30, 2011. His wife Zina McGlockton will be attending the April 29th event at the Hilton Greenville to accept the honor, recognition, and induction on his behalf.

Legendary SC State head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 Inductee Willie Jeffries is scheduled to help host this year’s festivities. The 2021 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year recipients will also be honored at the ceremony, along with the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award winner. Purchase your seats, tables of 10, and Honoree sponsorships at www.scfootballhof.org/shop.

--SC Football Hall of Fame contributed to this story