Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is free to play this weekend

By Samantha
gamefreaks365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a free weekend starting today. This is the first time that the game will have a free weekend. It starts today until February 28 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, as well as Windows PC through...

gamefreaks365.com

