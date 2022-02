I hear Congress may be considering cuts to an important program that is helping keep over 200,000 seniors in Nevada healthy, and I want to express why that is a bad idea. As a geologist, I love to travel around Elko and rural Nevada looking for fossils, opals and other lithic treasures. So, I know the importance of having an insurance plan that goes with me wherever I venture. I’m retired, but I still keep up an active and healthy lifestyle, and I want to stay that way!

ELKO, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO