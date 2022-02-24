Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

Tyrese Haliburton joining the Indiana Pacers marks a huge moment for the franchise. They now have one of the brightest young players in the NBA as they look to rebuild. Indiana is set to focus on getting Haliburton ready to lead the team and develop young players like Jalen Smith, Chris Duarte and Goga Bitadze once their season resumes. The team’s veterans, like Malcolm Brogdon, will have to assist them as they become the future of the team.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO