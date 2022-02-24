ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla Said To Plan Second Factory In Shanghai To Meet Rising Demand

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla reportedly plans to build a second factory in Shanghai as it seeks to more than double production capacity in China. According to two people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, Tesla expects to start working on the new plant as soon as next month, with the new facility deemed...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

insideevs.com

Tesla Celebrates 1 Millionth 4680 Cell (Produced In January)

Tesla celebrates a milestone of producing one million 4680-type cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The company shared a tweet with an image of employees in front of Tesla's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont, California on Friday, but the milestone was achieved in January. "Celebrating our one millionth 4680 cell in...
FREMONT, CA
The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

LG axes solar panel business in midst of rising material costs and supply contraints

LG Electronics has announced it will exit the solar panel sector due to rising material costs, supply chain constraints, and intensified price competition. "The decision comes as uncertainties in the global solar panel business continue to increase due to a variety of contributing factors, including the intensification of price competition and the rising cost of raw materials," LG said.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16s spotted carrying live missiles over eastern Europe: Report

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets took off from Aviano Air Base in Italy on Saturday and were spotted carrying what is believed to be armed air-to-air missiles as they flew over eastern Europe. The Aviationist first reported on the likely-armed flight, after aviation photographer Claudio Tramontin took...
MILITARY
Sourcing Journal

Reopening the ‘Experience Economy’ Fuels January Retail Sales

Click here to read the full article. Strong January sales reflect “the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead,” Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRalph Lauren Has Big Plans for Brick-and-MortarWhy Versace's High-Fashion Style Is Going to Cost MoreHere's Why Merchandise Margin Trends Could Reverse in 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

