General aviation aircraft sales rebound

By General Aviation News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral aviation manufacturers had a much better 2021 than 2020. According to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, all aircraft segments in general aviation saw increases in shipments in 2021, with deliveries valued at $25.2 billion, an increase of 10.2% over 2020. “The strength and tenacity...

Land Line Media

Maersk acquires Pennsylvania’s Pilot Freight Services

Glenn Mills, Pa.-based Pilot Freight Services is being acquired by Danish container logistics company A.P. Moller-Maersk. The acquisition will complement earlier acquisitions Maersk made to provide integrated logistics solutions in North America, according to a news release. Those earlier acquisitions:. Performance Team, El Segundo, Calif., a business-to-business warehousing and distribution...
Seekingalpha.com

Joby Aviation slides after unmanned aircraft accident

Joby Aviation (JOBY -9.0%) fell on Thursday after a FAA report indicated that an experimental air taxi prototype had an accident during a test flight near the company's facility in rural California. No injuries were reported with the incident with the aircraft being flown with a remote pilot. Joby Aviation's...
NBC News

Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the general public

Planning a vacation this year? How about something a little more weightless?. Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, announced Tuesday that it will begin selling tickets this week for joyrides to the edge of space. The cost: a whopping $450,000. Starting Wednesday, members of...
The Associated Press

AeroVironment Awarded $8.5 Million Puma AE Unmanned Aircraft Systems Foreign Military Sales Contract for U.S. Ally

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced it received a $8,541,428 firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract award on Jan. 27, 2022 to provide Puma™ 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), initial spares packages, training and support to an allied nation. Delivery is anticipated by November 2022.
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
MilitaryTimes

US Navy carrier Ford to go on unusual deployment this year

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy has promised a first deployment for its new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford by this fall — but that deployment won’t be a typical one, the head of Naval Air Force Atlantic told Defense News. Ford won’t fall under the operational command...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TechCrunch

Coast lands $27.5M from VC firms, slew of founders to provide expense management to fleet operators

The raise comes just seven months after New York-based Coast announced it had raised $6 million in a seed round of funding. Existing backers Avid Ventures, Better Tomorrow Ventures and BoxGroup also participated in the financing, along with new investors Flexport and The Fintech Fund. The company is also backed by a long list of founder angel investors such as Affirm’s Max Levchin, Plaid’s William Hockey, Unit’s Itai Damti, Flexport’s Ryan Petersen, Marqeta’s Jason Gardner and Alloy’s Laura Spiekerman and Tommy Nicholas, among others.
Mysuncoast.com

Tuesday’s airport incident highlights role of general aviation at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With all the news in recent months documenting the growth of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, the focus has been on commercial aviation; new airlines, new terminals, more parking. But Tuesday’s belly-landing of a Beechcraft King Air that shut down the airport’s main runway for more than...
Benzinga

Kaival Brands Expects Rebound of BIDI(R) Stick Sales

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL), a company focused on developing products into mature, dominant brands, is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”) that is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Recently, Kaival announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit had granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order (“MDO”) previously issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to Bidi Vapor in September 2021. “The stay order, which was issued on Feb. 1, 2022, allows Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands to market and sell all of its BIDI(R) Stick ENDS, including its tobacco, menthol and flavored products within the United States, pending the outcome of the lawsuit. Moreover, Bidi Vapor has also reiterated its intention to continue with its merits lawsuit, which is set to compel the FDA to place Bidi Vapor’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (‘PMTA’) for the favored ENDS back under scientific review,” a recent article reads. “We expect this judicial stay will result in a rebounding of BIDI(R) Stick sales,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of both Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor. “Many wholesale and retail partners had discontinued or slowed purchases of the BIDI(R) Stick until we heard back from the courts on the likelihood of our merits case succeeding… This is what our wholesale and retail partners have been waiting for.”
simpleflying.com

Europe Prepares To Ban Aircraft And Parts Sales To Russian Airlines

The European Union today shared that it will ban the export of all aircraft, equipment, and spare parts. This move falls under broader sanctions imposed by the European Commission following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Strong links. In a bid to become more self-sufficient, Russia’s aviation industry has been taking significant...
