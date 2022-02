The city of Franklin said area roads were passable the morning of Feb. 4 after a night of icy rain but that motorists should drive cautiously or avoid nonessential trips. Street crews worked overnight to salt city overpasses, bridges and hills, the city announced the morning of Feb. 4. A mix of sleet and rain overnight was forecast for much of Middle Tennessee overnight Feb. 3, prompting Williamson County and Franklin Special School District to cancel classes Feb. 4.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO