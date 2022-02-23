ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Fendi's Sheer Dresses And Metallic Bags Opened Milan Fashion Week With A Bang

By Natalie Hammond
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Fendi's latest collection at Milan Fashion Week, Kim Jones raided the archives, inspired by Delfina Delettrez, who one day walked into the brand's headquarters wearing a printed blouse...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Kim Kardashian Rocks a Men's Prada Jumpsuit While in Milan for Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian stepped out in style for Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, found a way to make a menswear boiler suit sexy. She stepped out in a Prada jumpsuit (from the label's fall 2022 men's collection) while leaving her hotel in the Italian city Wednesday. Kardashian was photographed in the glossy camel look, unbuttoned to reveal a black Prada bra peeking out from underneath. Kardashian completed her look with simple black sunglasses and pointed heels, her hair styled back in a sleek bun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham reveals breathtaking view from $10.5m home with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare photo of the view from the $10.5 million home he shares with fiancée Nicola Peltz - and it's breathtaking. Taking to his Instagram Stories to post a gorgeous sunset snap from his Beverly Hills abode, David and Victoria Beckham's son revealed the stunning view from his multi-million dollar home. The snap showed a simple white couch pushed up against the wall, lit with LED lightbulbs that draped down onto the glass balustrade.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts, 61, looks unreal in figure-hugging leather pants

Deborah Roberts made her fans look twice when she surprised them by rocking a pair of figure-hugging leather pants. The 61-year-old looked phenomenal in the black, buttery slacks which she teamed with a floral blouse that was worn tucked in to highlight her trim waist. Deborah opted for full glam and looked radiant with a subtle pop of pink blusher and rosy lips.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Sports the Sleekest All-Black Outfit With Combat Boots During London Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Irina Shayk stuck to her go-to footwear silhouette while attending Richard Quinn’s fall ’22 show yesterday during London Fashion Week. The star left with a group of models, including Stella Maxwell and Lila Moss. The Oscar de la Renta muse wore an all-black outfit, layering a collared shirt over a turtleneck top. The two were paired with flared black trousers, which featured cutouts near the knees for an edgy appearance. Shayk kept her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blake Lively Stuns in Baby Blue Bralette & Skirt With White Louboutin Crisscross Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively gives a sweet look in baby blue. The “Gossip Girl” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, which attracted celebrity guests such as Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For Lively’s outfit, she wore a baby blue blazer that featured two big front pockets for a slightly boxy design. Underneath, she wore a matching bralette paired with a blue knee-length...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci’s pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old “Kiss It Better” singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Helen Flanagan blows fans away in sassy Primark outfit

How incredible did Helen Flanagan look at the weekend? The stunning mother-of-three took to Instagram wearing a pink and black check top and skirt combo, which looked seriously expensive. But it wasn't - it actually came from Primark!. Yes, you read that right. Helen also added a pair of super...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy