Military

Countries With the Largest Militaries

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zykpb_0eO4rPaU00 In what could prove to be the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia has launched what has been described as a full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine. Though Western governments, including the United States, have provided Ukraine with defensive weapons in anticipation of the conflict, the former Soviet republic and aspiring NATO ally remains militarily outmatched by Russia.

Russia, one of the world’s only military superpowers, has nearly 1.5 million armed forces personnel, according to estimates reported by the World Bank. Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces total just 311,000. Additionally, Russian military spending topped $61.7 billion in 2020, compared to Ukraine's $5.9 billion.

While Russia’s military is one of the largest in the world - ranking among the top five countries - it is considerably smaller than that of a few other nations, including one of its neighbors.

Using armed forces personnel data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the world’s largest militaries. Personnel counts are for 2019 and include active-duty military personnel as well as paramilitary personnel, the most recent year of available data. Only paramilitary personnel whose training, organization, and equipment suggest they could be used alongside - or in lieu of - a more traditional military were included. Their inclusion means that personnel estimates may differ from other published estimates.

We also considered military spending, both in U.S. dollars and as a share of GDP. Though many of the countries with the largest militaries also tend to invest more than average on their armed forces, no country has a larger defense budget than the United States. The U.S. spent $778.2 billion on its military in 2020, triple the amount spent by China, the country with the second largest military budget, and more than 12 times Russia’s spending. Here is a look at the companies profiting the most from war .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUqpl_0eO4rPaU00

30. Bangladesh
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 227,000 (0.3% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $4.6 billion (1.3% of GDP)
>Total population: 164,689,383

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpAO4_0eO4rPaU00

29. Morocco
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 246,000 (2.0% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $4.8 billion (4.3% of GDP)
>Total population: 36,910,558

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4jfs_0eO4rPaU00

28. Saudi Arabia
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 252,000 (1.7% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $57.5 billion (8.4% of GDP)
>Total population: 34,813,867

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQuLD_0eO4rPaU00

27. Japan
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 261,000 (0.4% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $49.1 billion (1.0% of GDP)
>Total population: 125,836,021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8N9s_0eO4rPaU00

26. Syrian Arab Republic
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 269,000 (5.2% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: N/A
>Total population: 17,500,657

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlZ9b_0eO4rPaU00

25. Afghanistan
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 278,000 (2.7% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $279.6 million (1.4% of GDP)
>Total population: 38,928,341

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZl8n_0eO4rPaU00

24. France
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 304,000 (1.0% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $52.7 billion (2.1% of GDP)
>Total population: 67,391,582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwT0O_0eO4rPaU00

23. Ukraine
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 311,000 (1.5% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $5.9 billion (4.1% of GDP)
>Total population: 44,134,693

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuXe8_0eO4rPaU00

22. Sri Lanka
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 317,000 (3.7% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $1.6 billion (1.9% of GDP)
>Total population: 21,919,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaHEy_0eO4rPaU00

21. Algeria
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 317,000 (2.5% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $9.7 billion (6.7% of GDP)
>Total population: 43,851,043

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jS9Sf_0eO4rPaU00

20. Mexico
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 328,000 (0.6% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $6.1 billion (0.6% of GDP)
>Total population: 128,932,753

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kFuI_0eO4rPaU00

19. Iraq
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 341,000 (3.3% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $7.0 billion (4.1% of GDP)
>Total population: 40,222,503

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAAhd_0eO4rPaU00

18. Italy
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 342,000 (1.3% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $28.9 billion (1.6% of GDP)
>Total population: 59,554,023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MXYM_0eO4rPaU00

17. Venezuela
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 343,000 (3.1% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: N/A
>Total population: 28,435,943

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM3zh_0eO4rPaU00

16. Thailand
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 455,000 (1.2% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $7.3 billion (1.5% of GDP)
>Total population: 69,799,978

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITc6S_0eO4rPaU00

15. Colombia
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 481,000 (1.8% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $9.2 billion (3.4% of GDP)
>Total population: 50,882,884

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILsMq_0eO4rPaU00

14. Turkey
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 512,000 (1.5% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $17.7 billion (2.8% of GDP)
>Total population: 84,339,067

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEn2H_0eO4rPaU00

13. Myanmar
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 513,000 (2.2% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $2.4 billion (2.9% of GDP)
>Total population: 54,409,794

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344dW7_0eO4rPaU00

12. Vietnam
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 522,000 (0.9% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: N/A
>Total population: 97,338,583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVVML_0eO4rPaU00

11. South Korea
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 613,000 (2.1% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $45.7 billion (2.8% of GDP)
>Total population: 51,780,579

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2ilt_0eO4rPaU00

10. Iran
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 650,000 (2.4% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $15.8 billion (2.2% of GDP)
>Total population: 83,992,953

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ET7FR_0eO4rPaU00

9. Indonesia
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 676,000 (0.5% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $9.4 billion (0.9% of GDP)
>Total population: 273,523,621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBQQQ_0eO4rPaU00

8. Brazil
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 762,000 (0.7% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $19.7 billion (1.4% of GDP)
>Total population: 212,559,409

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3WE1_0eO4rPaU00

7. Egypt
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 836,000 (3.0% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $4.5 billion (1.2% of GDP)
>Total population: 102,334,403

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehrNv_0eO4rPaU00

6. Pakistan
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 943,000 (1.3% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $10.4 billion (4.0% of GDP)
>Total population: 220,892,331

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DiOq_0eO4rPaU00

5. United States
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 1,388,000 (0.8% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $778.2 billion (3.7% of GDP)
>Total population: 329,484,123

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPoCi_0eO4rPaU00

4. Russian Federation
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 1,454,000 (2.0% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $61.7 billion (4.3% of GDP)
>Total population: 144,104,080

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuaYY_0eO4rPaU00

3. North Korea
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 1,469,000 (8.7% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: N/A
>Total population: 25,778,815

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UbM4_0eO4rPaU00

2. China
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 2,535,000 (0.3% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $252.3 billion (1.7% of GDP)
>Total population: 1,410,929,362

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2XX7_0eO4rPaU00

1. India
> Military and paramilitary personnel: 3,045,000 (0.6% of labor force)
> Military spending, 2020: $72.9 billion (2.9% of GDP)
>Total population: 1,380,004,385

Methodology

To determine the countries with the largest militaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World Bank data on military personnel from 2019, the most recent year of available data. Personnel counts include active-duty military personnel as well as paramilitary personnel.

Annual military expenditure in current U.S. dollars in 2020 are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Military expenditure covers the expenditures on current military forces and activities, including salaries and benefits, operational expenses, arms and equipment purchases, military construction, research and development, central administration, command, and support. Supplemental data on military expenditure and military expenditure as a percentage of GDP, and military expenditure per capita also came from SIPRI. Population data for 2020 came from the World Bank.

