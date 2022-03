76ers -7.5 There isn’t much good to say about the Knicks these days. It shouldn’t be hard to make the playoffs when 10 teams get in (four in the play-in tournament), but right now New York would not be a part of the festivities. It is 12th in the Eastern Conference and four games behind 10th-place Atlanta. Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s team is mired in a four-game losing streak and it could not even win on Friday despite RJ Barrett pouring in a career-high 46 points. In fact, the Knicks scored only 100 points and lost to the Heat by 15 even though Barrett went crazy. Nothing about that bodes well for this squad as a whole.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO