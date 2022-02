Winter driving in Colorado can be a real mess. From traction laws to mountain passes, things can get pretty tricky if you have decided to travel during a winter storm. Here on the Western Slope, we are pretty lucky to only experience a handful of snowy days that impact our roads. When we do see snowfall in town, are there areas or streets that you avoid? Can you think of roads with an uphill or downhill slope that may be hard to travel on in the snow?

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO