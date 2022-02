Fortune Brands Home & Security is a diverse provider of home-oriented products. While some companies may only have one key category that they focus on, many have multiple different units or subsidiaries that comprise their broader operations. This provides diversification and can allow for additional growth for the business should it grow so large that further upside in its primary market become limited or non-existent. One prospect that has three key business lines that it focuses on is a company called Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS). In recent years, management has succeeded in growing the enterprise at a nice clip. That growth is expected to continue throughout the 2022 fiscal year. This is true of not only the company's revenue but also its profitability and cash flows. Add in the fact that shares of the company look attractively priced at this point in time, and it should definitely make the list for potential prospects for investors looking for an affordable, quality firm.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO