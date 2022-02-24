ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

By Bill Colley
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I was under the impression the homeless encampment outside Idaho’s State Capitol had been cleared. Nope! It’s still there. I’m not sure if any of these people are homeless but instead are activists drawing attention to the homeless. Liberals will call me heartless, but they’ve created an eyesore outside the state’s...

Khaleesi Jane
1d ago

To make changes in a community where your constituents live and feel unsafe, this is what citizens deal with in every community. So what are you going to do to make our communities safe again. As a citizen, I would start firing all the dems who perpetuated the problem and stop giving them drugs.

Freya'sdottir X
1d ago

what do you expect when dealing with creeps like this? time to bring in the bulldozers.

