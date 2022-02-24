State Legislator Assaulted at Idaho Homeless Encampment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Early voting will start next week in Twin Falls County and across the state for mostly school funding proposals. Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock announced in-person early voting will start on Tuesday, February 22, at Twin Falls County West for the March 8, elections. Voters can cast their votes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 4. If you are not able to show up in person to vote you can request an absentee ballot to mail. Those who want to vote by absentee must request one from the county with an application that is available from the Clerk's office or downloaded online from www.twinfallscounty.org. State law does not allow anyone other than the registered voter to pick up a ballot, not even family. The application must be signed by the registered voter. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk's office no later than Feb. 25 by 5 p.m. In Twin Falls County there are several school supplemental levies on the ballot. Depending on where the voter lives, will determine what levy they'll be deciding on. The Filer, Castleford, Kimberly, and Cassia school districts have levy issues on the ballot (see sample ballots). Kimberly School District is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy of $800,000 per year for two years. You can check to see what schools are asking for HERE. For polling places go HERE. Hit the links below for sample ballots from surrounding counties (some may not have elections):

