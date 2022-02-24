3-Year-Old French Bulldog Taken During Break-In At Woodland Hills Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Woodland Hills family is feeling especially victimized after their beloved French bulldog Bruno was taken in a break-in at their home.

Ron Hertzberg wants to talk about his beloved dog Bruno, who was taken when his family’s home was ransacked on Monday.

“He’s part of the family, it’s, you know, our child,” Hertzberg said. “It just feels godawful that somebody came in and stole him, taking him from us, for no reason.”

He says he believes his family was targeted for the 3-year-old gray French bulldog because he felt like he was being watched or followed during recent walks. Hertzberg said he recently had a creepy interaction with someone who mentioned how expensive Frenchies are.

Bruno is on a strict diet for a stomach condition and requires eye medication.

There have been a rash of French bulldog thefts across Southern California due to their popularity and the high price they can fetch. The most brazen such incident was last year’s dognapping of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs that sent their dogwalker to the hospital with a gunshot wound .