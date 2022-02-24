ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3-Year-Old French Bulldog Taken During Break-In At Woodland Hills Home

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEtCg_0eO4pBP800

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Woodland Hills family is feeling especially victimized after their beloved French bulldog Bruno was taken in a break-in at their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2v0y_0eO4pBP800

(credit: CBS)

Ron Hertzberg wants to talk about his beloved dog Bruno, who was taken when his family’s home was ransacked on Monday.

“He’s part of the family, it’s, you know, our child,” Hertzberg said. “It just feels godawful that somebody came in and stole him, taking him from us, for no reason.”

He says he believes his family was targeted for the 3-year-old gray French bulldog because he felt like he was being watched or followed during recent walks. Hertzberg said he recently had a creepy interaction with someone who mentioned how expensive Frenchies are.

Bruno is on a strict diet for a stomach condition and requires eye medication.

There have been a rash of French bulldog thefts across Southern California due to their popularity and the high price they can fetch. The most brazen such incident was last year’s dognapping of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs that sent their dogwalker to the hospital with a gunshot wound .

Comments / 1

Related
KEPR

6 French Bulldogs stolen from Pasco home

PASCO -- Police are trying to find the person who broke into a home and stole six French Bulldogs. The 'Canine Caper' happened on Wednesday night at a home in the area of Road 36. Police say a heavier-set man was on video smashing through the rear glass door. Moments...
PASCO, WA
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Boy Shot Multiple Times in The Face By Two Teens During ‘Execution-Style’ Home Invasion

A 5-year-old boy was among three people fatally shot execution-style during a home invasion in Detroit over the weekend. Caleb Harris, his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were found shot and killed inside their home on the west side of Detriot on Sunday, Fox 2 Detriot reports. After not hearing from them, a family member went to check on them and discovered the horrific scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Black Enterprise

4-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Shoots Himself in Back Seat of Car While Mom Smoked Marijuana in Front Seat

A 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself inside a car he was sitting in with his mother, who was smoking weed in the front seat with a friend. Jarion Walker was killed on Saturday while sitting in the car with his two younger siblings and two adults, NOLA reports. The Sheriff’s Office said the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat when a firearm was discharged inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Teen returns home after months missing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager reported missing over three months ago has returned home, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Thursday. Back on Oct. 7, 2021, SPD said 14-year-old Younique Garcia had gone missing. And at that time, it had been over two weeks since she was last seen. Younique and her sister also […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old French#French Bulldogs#Dognapping#Cbsla#Frenchies
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

LA police plead for help after 16-year-old found murdered and dumped along highway

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway. Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck. State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother ‘kidnapped’ from home in front of children and shot dead in SUV, police say

Police in Indiana have released footage of an alleged suspect in the death of a mother who was shot after a kidnapping. The woman was found fatally wounded from a shooting at an address near Faifax Avenue on Saturday evening, and not far from her own home in Fort Wayne. Police found her body with apparent gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a property four blocks away.As WANE News reported on Sunday, the Fort Wayne police department believes the mother of two was “kidnapped from her home and murdered in her vehicle”.A suspect who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
KIMA TV

Missing couple found by volunteer search and rescue crews

GREENWATER, Wash. – Pierce County deputies say a couple who never returned home from a shooting trip Tuesday has been found. Jayden Noakes and Garian Reynolds went out for target practice Tuesday on the FS 70 road east of Greenwater. The two told family they would return by dark but never did.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her baby as prosecutors share postpartum search history

A US Coast Guard mother has been found guilty of murdering her five month old daughter at home in Alaska two years ago. An eight-person jury reached a decision in the case against the petty officer Katie Richard, who a judge said had a troubling internet search history.That included, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” according to evidence presented in court last month. “It’s jarring,” Coast Guard Lt Cmdr Allison Murray, who was the prosecutor, told the court on Tuesday, “to hear this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Man found sleeping with dead wife’s body pleads to reduced charge

A Hazel Park, Michigan man who was found sleeping with his dead wife’s body and charged with first-degree murder has pleaded to a lesser crime. Jeff Charles Sherwood, 47, pleaded guilty recently to second-degree homicide for the death of Susan Louise Klepsch, 64. In exchange, a first-degree homicide charge was dismissed.
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy