ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

They’re Officially Mrs! Take A Look Inside Of Da Brat & Judy’s ‘Twosday’ Wedding Event [PHOTOS]

By @IndiaMonee
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrG4v_0eO4oh3x00

Our girl Da Brat made it official with her “twin flame” Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on Tuesday evening on 2/22/22, Twosday.

The two had a romantic ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia filled with lots of purples and pinks floral decor. According to People’s exclusive , one hundred guests were in attendance to see the couple say their “I Dos” including Eva Marcille , Porsha Williams , and Kandi Burruss .

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Judy told People. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

SEE: Congrats To Da Brat & Judy On Getting Married! 11 Of Our Favorite Moments Of Love From The Couple [PHOTOS]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TOP TIER. (@tayehydermua)

Brat & Judy felt like they were a union before making it public since Brat recently just came out about her sexuality and says that Judy made her comfortable to do so.

“I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God,” she explained.

“She’s the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid. I think it’s important that people express how they really feel.  So many people live for other people and they live by the judgment of other people. I think it’s very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don’t suppress it. Don’t hide it. You only live once.”

The wedding started with the couple arriving in a Cinderella-themed horse-drawn carriage. The rapper was accompanied by Groomsman and long-time best friend Jermaine Dupri, as her escort walked her down the aisle to “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.  Her sister, LisaRaye was also a part of the ceremony as a bridesmaid and Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance.  Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the reception along with Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band to add to Dupart’s New Orleans culture.

SEE: Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause Her Late Grandmother To Be Judged By Church Members

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The wedding comes shortly after the duo announced on Instagram that Judy is pregnant and that they are expecting a child together.  While this will be Dupart’s fourth child and Brat’s first, she admits that she never thought about becoming a mother.

“It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness. Oh, my goodness,” expressed Brat. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.”

RELATED: Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

To celebrate both becoming Mrs. Harris-Dupart, the newlyweds are headed to the island of Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.  Of course, t he wedding will have an appearance on the upcoming second season of Brat Loves Judy this June on WE tv.  We’re happy these two made it official and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is wishing them years of happiness and love. Check out some of the most beautiful moments captured at the wedding below.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia

Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. The pair wed on Tuesday evening in front of 100 people in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People. “Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”
FAIRBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Shares Where She Stands with LaToya Ali Today

Back in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya Ali was mixing it up with the ladies. And, in addition to not holding back in her friendships with the cast, her personal life also caused a bit of a buzz. So, fans might be wondering what LaToya is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Le'andria Johnson
Person
Luther Vandross
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Keith Sweat
WUSA

Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Both Da Brat and Dupart...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Photos#Acco
Vibe

Da Brat And Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Expecting First Child Together

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday (Jan. 31). The doting pair took to Instagram with their pregnancy news in a joint post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands. The 47-year-old rapper officially came out and confirmed her relationship with Judy on March 25, 2020 when her lady surprised her with a Bentley truck as an early birthday gift. Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s Remy Ma’s Response After Being Asked If She’d Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has no problem with Nicki Minaj, or anybody for that matter. In a new interview with TMZ captured by producer Seleah Simone, Remy shared the sentiment when asked where she’s currently at with Nicki—years after the two last engaged in their subliminal-stacked beef. Specifically, she was asked if she’s “might be looking to possibly reconcile.”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy