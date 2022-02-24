Why St Jude means to much to Litehouse Pools & Spas

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of an intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas will usher in the midterm campaign season with primaries that will test just how far to the right the Republican Party will shift in a state where many in the GOP have already tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump. Incumbent...
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war in Ukraine plays out for the world on social media, big tech platforms are moving to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation. After the European Union’s president called for a ban on Russian state media,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks as part of new indoor mask policies the Democratic governors of all three states announced jointly on Monday. “With declining case rates and hospitalizations across the West, California, Oregon and Washington...
BERLIN (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world’s population already faces significant risk from global warming.
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - SWIFT said on Tuesday it was waiting to see which banks authorities want disconnected from its global financial messaging system as sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine are rolled out. The European Union, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Britain agreed...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to be a big issue Tuesday night during President Biden's State of the Union address. A new CBS News poll found that those who plan to watch Mr. Biden's State of the Union address say that the war, U.S. economy, inflation, and the pandemic are among the top things they want to hear about tonight.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. The...
