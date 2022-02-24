ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

District 11 Class 2A wrestling predictions: Can Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond combine for 13 gold medals?

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond are going to be the top two in the team standings when Saturday night’s District 11 Class 2A wrestling tournament concludes.

The real question is: Which wrestler(s) will prevent the Panthers and Crusaders from taking all the individual gold medals?

Will it by Northwestern’s Dalton Clymer at 152 pounds?

How about Tri-Valley’s Jake Scheib at 189?

Maybe it will be Salisbury’s Ben Krauss at 285, Lehighton’s Aidan Gruber at 113 or Catasauqua’s Jaryn Hartranft at 145.

It will be fun finding out if any or all of those competitors can pull it off against the state’s top two 2A teams.

The district tournament starts Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom, then concludes at Liberty with the finals at 7:15.

Enjoy the predictions. Enjoy the action more.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

District 11 Class 2A predictions

Top 4 plus wild card

106 : 1. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley; 3. Giovanni DiBiagio, Wilson; 4. Noah Gilgore, North Schuylkill; Wild card: Jake Hall, Lehighton

113 : 1. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley; 2. Aidan Gruber, Lehighton; 3. Cooper Feltmann, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Gabe Erbe, Tamaqua; Wild card: Kaden Casey, North Schuylkill

120 : 1. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley; 3. Carver Moyer, Salisbury; 4. Jaron Trimmer, Wilson; Wild card: John Haubert, Palisades

126 : 1. Hector Mateo, Saucon Valley; 2. Jacob Wehr, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe; 4. Ryan Fisher, Mahanoy Area; Wild card: Jon Wohlbach, Wilson

132 : 1. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP; 2. John Samy, Salisbury; 3. Connor Nicholas, Saucon Valley; 4. Cole Brown, Catasauqua; Wild card: Zander McElhanny, North Schuylkill

138 : 1. Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley; 2. Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua; 3. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Cade Schneck, Pine Grove; Wild card: Tristan Minnich, Wilson

145 : 1. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Cael Markle, Saucon Valley; 3. Jaryn Hartranft, Catasauqua; 4. Mason Boltz, Tri-Valley; Wild card: Michael Steigerwalt, Tamaqua

152 : 1. Dalton Clymer, Northwestern; 2. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley; 4. Gabe Heaney, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Dennis Lombardi, Palmerton (yeah, a No. 3 seed)

160 : 1. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley; 3. Mason Brensinger, Northwestern; 4. Cam Tinajero, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Ricky Halford, North Schuylkill

172 : 1. Jake Jones Saucon Valley; 2. Daniel Haubert, Palisades; 3. Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Lucas Miller, Northwestern; Wild card: Cole Dorshimer, Pen Argyl

189 : 1. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley; 2. Jake Scheib, Tri-Valley; 3. Joey LaPenna, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Caleb McDermott, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Jakub Gloc, Central Catholic

215 : 1. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley; 2. Jared Blobe, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh; 4. Mitch Miller, Central Catholic; Wild card: Braxton Schwartz, Tri-Valley

285 : 1. Tyler Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley; 2. Ben Krauss, Salisbury; 3. Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Dakota Graham, Pen Argyl; Wild card: Justis Troutman, Tri-Valley

Team : 1. Saucon Valley; 2. Notre Dame-GP; 3. North Schuylkill; 4. Jim Thorpe

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizens Voice

Nanticoke Area boys advance to 4A semifinals with win over Hanover Area

NANTICOKE — Zach Pientka equated Nanticoke Area’s opening round Class 4A district playoff game with Hanover Area to a boxing match. The Hawks won the first round, but the Trojans went the distance and quickly delivered the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter. Chris Johnson scored a...
NANTICOKE, PA
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania District 10 boys basketball scores (2/24/2022)

The PIAA District 10 basketball tournament gets underway tonight with a pair of games in Class 4A. For the full District 10 brackets in both boys and girls high school play, click here. District 10 - 4A - Boys. (4) Hickory 58 vs (5) Warren 45 - Sharon High School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Mitch Miller
The Morning Call

District 11 Class 3A wrestling tournament: Nick Velde, C.J. Horvath in position to reverse history

Nick Velde and C.J. Horvath have been down this road before. Close, close, but, ultimately, heartbreak at the end of the road. “It sucks because this area has some of the best wrestlers in the state,” Horvath said. “Especially last year, district fourth and only the top three moved on and placed at states. Those were kids I was hanging with. “And my freshman year, things didn’t go as planned. ...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Combat#Notre Dame Green Pond#Panthers#Northwestern#Liberty#Notre Dame Gp
Reading Eagle

What to know about Saturday’s District Class 2A Wrestling Championships

When, where: Saturday, 10 a.m., at Central Dauphin East High School. At stake: Top seven advance to the Southeast Regional Tournament March 4-5 at Bethlehem Liberty High School. Berks competitors: 106 — Jacob Greiss, Brandywine Heights. Brayden Hartranft, Berks Catholic. 113 — Christopher Smith, Berks Catholic. Kelsey Busch, Schuylkill Valley....
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

Updated district boys basketball scores & schedules after Tuesday’s games

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. **Updated with weather […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Morning Call

District 11 3A girls basketball: Executive rolls past Notre Dame in its first-ever district game

Due to the pandemic, everyone got into last year’s District 11 tournament. At least everyone who wanted to get into districts. The Executive Education girls program declined the invitation. “My rule is very clear; we have to earn our way into the playoffs,” Raptors coach Maurice Moore said. “Just because of COVID, anybody could go. But we didn’t put in the work to go. We were 8-10 and that’s ...
HIGH SCHOOL
PennLive.com

Penn Manor puts up a fight, but it is not enough against Cedar Cliff in District 3 6A playoffs

CAMP HILL - The District 3 6A playoffs have never been a walk in the park. A two-week battle in a bracket with heavy hitters from four conferences across the region, it’s a competitive game through each round. And Thursday lived up to that as the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Penn Manor arrived in Camp Hill intent on knocking off top-seeded Cedar Cliff.
CAMP HILL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX43.com

PIAA: Fall championships headed to Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — There is big news from the PIAA on Wednesday. They're moving a few fall state championships from Hersheypark Stadium to Cumberland Valley High School for the next four years. Football, boys' and girls' soccer, field hockey, and girls' volleyball are all heading to Cumberland County.
abc27 News

West York, Lower Dauphin advance in District III playoffs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First round is in the books for the District III Class 5A Girls Basketball playoffs in 2022. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March. Lower Dauphin took down West Perry after a dominant third quarter, 46-36. The Falcons will now face Greencastle-Antrim on the road, the Blue Devils defeated […]
WEST YORK, PA
Tribune-Review

PIAA football, soccer championships moving from Hershey to Cumberland Valley

Say goodbye to flying Hershey’s Kisses and giant chocolate bars. Pennsylvania high school athletes will have to find a new way to celebrate trips to the state championships. The PIAA board voted Wednesday to move the football and soccer championships to Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field for at least the next four seasons. The high school is in Mechanicsburg near the PIAA office, about 35 miles west of Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

KU v. Bloomsburg mens and women's basketball 2.23.22

Kutztown sweeps Bloomsburg, Lady Golden Bears secure top spot in PSAC East. The Kutztown mens and women's basketball teams swept the doubleheader at home against Bloomsburg. The Lady Golden Bears securing the PSAC East division title.
KUTZTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Trinity, Middletown advance to Class 4A District Semis

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 4A semifinals are in the books; Trinity and Middletown boys come up the big winners on Thursday night. After a slow start, Trinity held off a talented Boiling Springs team in front of a packed gym, 57-50 for Coach Larry Kostelac’s 775th win in program […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy