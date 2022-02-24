District 11 Class 2A wrestling predictions: Can Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond combine for 13 gold medals?

Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond are going to be the top two in the team standings when Saturday night’s District 11 Class 2A wrestling tournament concludes.

The real question is: Which wrestler(s) will prevent the Panthers and Crusaders from taking all the individual gold medals?

Will it by Northwestern’s Dalton Clymer at 152 pounds?

How about Tri-Valley’s Jake Scheib at 189?

Maybe it will be Salisbury’s Ben Krauss at 285, Lehighton’s Aidan Gruber at 113 or Catasauqua’s Jaryn Hartranft at 145.

It will be fun finding out if any or all of those competitors can pull it off against the state’s top two 2A teams.

The district tournament starts Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom, then concludes at Liberty with the finals at 7:15.

Enjoy the predictions. Enjoy the action more.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

District 11 Class 2A predictions

Top 4 plus wild card

106 : 1. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley; 3. Giovanni DiBiagio, Wilson; 4. Noah Gilgore, North Schuylkill; Wild card: Jake Hall, Lehighton

113 : 1. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley; 2. Aidan Gruber, Lehighton; 3. Cooper Feltmann, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Gabe Erbe, Tamaqua; Wild card: Kaden Casey, North Schuylkill

120 : 1. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley; 3. Carver Moyer, Salisbury; 4. Jaron Trimmer, Wilson; Wild card: John Haubert, Palisades

126 : 1. Hector Mateo, Saucon Valley; 2. Jacob Wehr, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe; 4. Ryan Fisher, Mahanoy Area; Wild card: Jon Wohlbach, Wilson

132 : 1. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP; 2. John Samy, Salisbury; 3. Connor Nicholas, Saucon Valley; 4. Cole Brown, Catasauqua; Wild card: Zander McElhanny, North Schuylkill

138 : 1. Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley; 2. Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua; 3. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Cade Schneck, Pine Grove; Wild card: Tristan Minnich, Wilson

145 : 1. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Cael Markle, Saucon Valley; 3. Jaryn Hartranft, Catasauqua; 4. Mason Boltz, Tri-Valley; Wild card: Michael Steigerwalt, Tamaqua

152 : 1. Dalton Clymer, Northwestern; 2. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley; 4. Gabe Heaney, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Dennis Lombardi, Palmerton (yeah, a No. 3 seed)

160 : 1. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP; 2. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley; 3. Mason Brensinger, Northwestern; 4. Cam Tinajero, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Ricky Halford, North Schuylkill

172 : 1. Jake Jones Saucon Valley; 2. Daniel Haubert, Palisades; 3. Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Lucas Miller, Northwestern; Wild card: Cole Dorshimer, Pen Argyl

189 : 1. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley; 2. Jake Scheib, Tri-Valley; 3. Joey LaPenna, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Caleb McDermott, Jim Thorpe; Wild card: Jakub Gloc, Central Catholic

215 : 1. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley; 2. Jared Blobe, Notre Dame-GP; 3. Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh; 4. Mitch Miller, Central Catholic; Wild card: Braxton Schwartz, Tri-Valley

285 : 1. Tyler Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley; 2. Ben Krauss, Salisbury; 3. Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame-GP; 4. Dakota Graham, Pen Argyl; Wild card: Justis Troutman, Tri-Valley

Team : 1. Saucon Valley; 2. Notre Dame-GP; 3. North Schuylkill; 4. Jim Thorpe