Former James Bond movie star Maud Adams is looking as great as ever at 77 as she walks her dogs in Beverly Hills. Maud Adams is looking better than ever! The Hollywood icon, who turned 77 this month, appeared to be in great shape in photos you can see here as she walked her dogs in Beverly Hills last week. The actress, who was well-known for her roles in three James Bond movies, Man With the Golden Gun (1974), Octopussy (1983), and A View to Kill (1985) with Bond actor Roger Moore, strolled along in the park with her adorable pooches and dressed in a casual black zip-up jacket and camouflage pants. She also sported black loafers for the occasion and a small black purse slung over her shoulder, wearing her hair in a low ponytail.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO