LL Cool J to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards; Lopez to Receive Icon Award

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez will take center stage for the ninth edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with LL Cool J hosting the event at the Shrine Auditorium and Lopez receiving the iHeartRadio Icon Award, organizers announced today.

LL Cool J will also perform during the March 22 ceremony, according to Fox Entertainment and iHeart Media.

``It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,'' LL Cool J said in a statement. ``I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!''

LL Cool J, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, is no stranger to hosting awards shows. He hosted the Grammy Awards from 2012-2016.

Lopez will receive the Icon Award in recognition of her impact on the world of entertainment, in music, film and business.

``Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman who has helped to build billion-dollar brands and has established herself in film, music, television and business as one of the most influential artists in history,'' according to an iHeart statement. ``The only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously, she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion and has sold over 75 million records. In February, Lopez released her highly anticipated film `Marry Me' and joint soundtrack, a first for Lopez. With a career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Lopez is cemented in history as a global icon.''

The awards show will air on Fox, tape delayed at 8 p.m. in California.