Fallout: New Vegas 2 reportedly in 'early talks' at Microsoft

By Samuel Tolbert
windowscentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFallout: New Vegas, developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Bethesda Softworks, launched in 2010. Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda were acquired by Microsoft in 2018 and 2021, respectively. According to comments made by GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas is now in early discussions at...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout New Vegas#Fallout 76#Video Game#Obsidian Entertainment#Bethesda Softworks#Bethesda Game Studios#Vgc#New Vegas 2#Zenimax Media#Xbox#Starfield
