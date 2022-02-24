ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Pair of Marvel x Adidas Forum Styles Are Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
 1 day ago
A new sneaker collab between Disney and Adidas is coming soon.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its release calendar that a pair of Marvel x Adidas Forum styles are hitting shelves before week’s end. The two forthcoming Adidas Forum Mid and Hi collabs are inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the character Star-Lord, respectively.

The Marvel x Adidas Forum Mid features a two-tone black and red color scheme on the leather upper that’s offset by a jade-colored tongue tag. Rounding out the look is a stealthy black midsole and a matching cupsole.

According to Adidas, the Marvel x Forum Hi “Star-Lord” dons a classic sail-based leather upper that’s coupled with traditional blue accents including the Three Stripes branding on the sides and on the ankle collar. The shoe’s standout detail is the Star-Lord-inspired graphics printed on the medial side of the heel and tongue tag.

“The Adidas Forum dominated the basketball court in the ’80s, changing the game forever. These shoes pay homage to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. They have all the signature details of the classic version but with a Star-Lord sign-off on the leather upper,” Adidas wrote for the product description of the collab’s Forum Hi.

The Marvel x Adidas Forum “Guardians of the Galaxy” styles will be released this Saturday at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The Forum Mid will come with a $110 price tag while the Forum Hi will retail for $120.

