ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Starts “Full-Scale War” in Ukraine, Dozens Dead

By Matthew Giffin
Sidelines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian missiles and airstrikes bombarded Ukraine and its capital city this morning, leaving dozens dead and at least some Ukrainian military buildings in ruin. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces claim to have entirely destroyed Ukraine’s air defenses hours after Putin announced a “special military operation” in...

mtsusidelines.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Luhansk#Genocide#Russian#Ukrainian#European#Interior Ministry
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy