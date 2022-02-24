ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux woman arrested for embezzling over $500,000 says sheriff

By Kenny Kuhn
 1 day ago

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman who they say embezzled over half a million dollars from companies she managed.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says in February, detectives began investigating after a Terrebonne parish business owner complained to the sheriff’s office that he noticed money missing from companies he owned and which were managed by 32-year-old Christina Percle Adams.

Photo credit TPSO

Through the investigation, detectives found that Adams made several non-business-related charges on company credit cards which included purchases for personal vacations, paying her vehicle notes, utility bills, jewelry, and gambling.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Adams for theft of over $500,000. She was released from jail on the same day after posting a $120,000.00 bond.

Man shot in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a New Orleans East shooting that injured a man Tuesday evening. Around 7:20 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Dodt Avenue just off Chef Menteur Avenue.
