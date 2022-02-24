US Judge to Question Ghislaine Maxwell Juror Amid Defense Push for New Trial

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
