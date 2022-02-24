ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Judge to Question Ghislaine Maxwell Juror Amid Defense Push for New Trial

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 1 day ago

A Manhattan federal judge has scheduled a public hearing on March 8 to determine whether a...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fox News

Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice could testify in exchange for immunity offer as wife killer seeks new trial

California prosecutors will offer immunity to Juror No. 7 in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson as the convicted wife killer seeks to have his case overturned. Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumping them in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. They washed up separately months later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

'Unpersuasive Excuses': Detroit Condemns Sidney Powell’s Attempt To Pause CLE Sanctions

Attorneys for the city of Detroit criticized Sidney Powel’’s request for a federal appeals court to pause some sanctions against her and her legal team. In a filing Friday, the city said Powell’s motion to stay non-monetary sanctions against her included a “collection of unpersuasive excuses” for not completing U.S. District Judge Linda Parker’s order over the summer for the attorneys to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education courses by Feb. 25.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Rolling Stone

A ‘Clear and Convincing’ Danger: Judge Orders Oath Keeper Leader Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stewart Rhodes — the founder of the Oath Keepers — will be jailed until he faces trial on charges he plotted a “seditious conspiracy” to block the peaceful transfer of power and keep president Biden out of the White House by force.  Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee on the D.C. District Court, passed down the ruling Friday afternoon, denying a plan proposed by Rhodes’ legal team that would have let the militia leader live with a cousin in California.  Mehta characterized Rhodes as “extremely sophisticated,” and likely able to undermine any conditions of a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Sidney Powell Loses Bid to Pause CLE Sanctions as Deadline Looms

Sidney Powell’s request to halt enforcement of nonmonetary sanctions against her and her legal team was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Thursday. An order from Judges Ralph Guy, Eric Clay and Bernice Donald said Powell should have first sought relief from the district court, where Powell and several other attorneys were ordered last August to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education courses and referred to state bar associations for investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Juror#New Trial#Sex Abuse
Washington Post

Prosecutors in Trump probe quit after new DA seems to abandon plan to seek indictment of former president

NEW YORK — Two prosecutors heading the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into Donald Trump’s business dealings have resigned from their positions — frustrated that after their former boss authorized them to seek an indictment against the former president, the new district attorney appeared uninterested, multiple people familiar with the situation said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

After Federal Judge Shreds Plea Deal, Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Murderers Will Press Their Luck at Civil Rights Trial

Days after a federal judge torpedoed an agreement with prosecutors amid outcry from Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the father and son convicted of the 25-year-old Black man’s murder backed off from guilty pleas conceding that their crimes were racially motivated. Both will now press ahead with a trial scheduled to begin next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
HOMELESS
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy