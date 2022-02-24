ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Vikings: Valhalla' sails onto Netflix with more bloody battles and epic scale

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

"Vikings" turned out to be a remarkably durable concept, so much so that they could kill off the main character and trudge onward through the mud and muck. Sailing from History channel to Netflix, "Vikings: Valhalla" should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century...

www.albanyherald.com

HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Wedding Plans Revealed: A Destination Beach Ceremony & More

Now that Simone Biles is engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens, she can’t wait to start planning her wedding! We’ve got all the details here. After Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens surprised her by popping the question on Valentine’s Day, the superstar gymnast can’t wait to start planning her nuptials! While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Monday, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Cast Dish on Season 1 Origin Stories of Leif Eriksson, Prince Harald and More (Video)

Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson and more set up Season 1 of the Netflix series. “Vikings: Valhalla,” the spinoff to History’s popular “Vikings” series debuts on Netflix on Friday, and with it comes fierce fighting, shield maidens, and a crisis as those with the old pagan beliefs crash with those who’ve embraced Christianity. From showrunner/executive producer Jeb Stuart and set 100 years after the original “Vikings,” “Valhalla” introduces audiences to younger versions of Norsemen who went on to become famed figures throughout the world, including Leif Eriksson, King Canute (or Cnut in history) and Harald of Norway, as they became embroiled in conflicts, power grabs, and explorations that would put them in the history books.
TV SERIES

