TV Series

'Law & Order' reawakens a dozen years later without missing a beat

By Brian Lowry, CNN
Albany Herald
 1 day ago

The new "Law & Order" serves notice right away that it hasn't lost its ripped-from-the-headlines edge, kicking off its 21st season with the murder of a famous singer just released from prison after raping 40 women. While the disclaimer assures everyone the story is fictional, those who might see parallels to...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

How Law And Order's Return For Season 21 Fulfills A Dream For Creator Dick Wolf

The Law & Order lineup on NBC is expanding to include another show, but not another spinoff like Law & Order: Organized Crime just last year. The original series that launched a whole TV universe that will soon include nine shows over two networks is on the way back with a revival for Season 21. With the premiere less than two weeks away, creator and TV producer extraordinaire Dick Wolf has shared why the revival fulfills a dream for him.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Law & Order' returns for its 21st season, after a 12-year break

Back when the 1990s arrived, so did a TV show that refused to die. A procedural, this show was as new as the new decade and as old as TV itself. Built to last, this series' format was roughly based on a 1963-64 drama ("Arrest & Trial"), which ran for only 30 episodes while this would go on for a monumental 456.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Carey Lowell
Person
Camryn Manheim
#Law Order#Nbc
