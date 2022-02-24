Atlanta Falcons hire former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace watches warm ups on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Wierzbicki

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Ryan Pace, general manager of the Chicago Bears for the past seven seasons, as a senior personnel executive, the NFL team announced Friday.

Pace, a Flower Mound, Texas native, was named the Sporting News executive of the year following the 2018 season after guiding the Bears to a division title and the club’s first postseason berth since 2010. Prior to his stint in Chicago, Pace spent 15 years with the New Orleans Saints working his way up the ladder from coaching intern to director of player personnel. During his tenure in New Orleans, Pace worked closely with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot aiding the front office that built a Super Bowl winner following the 2009 season.

Pace will join Phil Emery and Ruston Webster as senior personnel executives on the Falcons scouting staff.