Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell Will Not Yet Get a New Trial But May After Juror Hearing

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Maxwell's initial request for a new trial was rejected, but a judge said a hearing will be held in March to determine if a juror lied in the selection...

