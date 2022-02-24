Ghislaine Maxwell Will Not Yet Get a New Trial But May After Juror Hearing
Maxwell's initial request for a new trial was rejected, but a judge said a hearing will be held in March to determine if a juror lied in the selection...www.newsweek.com
Maxwell's initial request for a new trial was rejected, but a judge said a hearing will be held in March to determine if a juror lied in the selection...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0