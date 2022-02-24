Alexandrians Invited to Nominate Local Environmental Stewards

The Alexandria Environmental Policy Commission and Alexandria Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew), the public wastewater treatment provider serving Alexandria, are seeking nominees for the 2022 Ellen J. Pickering Environmental Excellence Award. The award honors an Alexandria resident or group that demonstrates a commitment to protecting the environment and works to preserve local natural resources. Nominations must be received by March 18.

The award was established to honor the legacy of the late Ellen J. Pickering, a former member of both the City Council and the board of AlexRenew (formerly the Alexandria Sanitation Authority). Pickering, a long-standing advocate for environmental conservation, worked to ensure that the Potomac River waterfront was accessible to the public and not reserved for private interests. She also helped create the Mount Vernon Trail between Alexandria and Washington, and managed the installation of 1,000 resident-donated cherry trees during her tenure as chair of the Alexandria Beautification Commission.

The Award Committee includes representatives from AlexRenew, the Alexandria Environmental Policy Commission, and the Pickering family. Each year, the committee awards an individual or organization for their work in caring for our environment in active, demonstrable ways.

Visit the Ellen Pickering Environmental Excellence Award page for more information, including eligibility criteria, nominating requirements and the selection process.

