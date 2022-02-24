ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Alexandrians Invited to Nominate Local Environmental Stewards

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0yrV_0eO4eBej00

The Alexandria Environmental Policy Commission and Alexandria Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew), the public wastewater treatment provider serving Alexandria, are seeking nominees for the 2022 Ellen J. Pickering Environmental Excellence Award. The award honors an Alexandria resident or group that demonstrates a commitment to protecting the environment and works to preserve local natural resources. Nominations must be received by March 18.

The award was established to honor the legacy of the late Ellen J. Pickering, a former member of both the City Council and the board of AlexRenew (formerly the Alexandria Sanitation Authority). Pickering, a long-standing advocate for environmental conservation, worked to ensure that the Potomac River waterfront was accessible to the public and not reserved for private interests. She also helped create the Mount Vernon Trail between Alexandria and Washington, and managed the installation of 1,000 resident-donated cherry trees during her tenure as chair of the Alexandria Beautification Commission.

The Award Committee includes representatives from AlexRenew, the Alexandria Environmental Policy Commission, and the Pickering family. Each year, the committee awards an individual or organization for their work in caring for our environment in active, demonstrable ways.

Visit the Ellen Pickering Environmental Excellence Award page for more information, including eligibility criteria, nominating requirements and the selection process.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact Andrea Blackford, Editorial Communications Manager, at andrea.blackford@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3959.

For reasonable disability accommodation, email geralyn.taylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4084, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3311.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools

In a largely party-line vote, Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation Tuesday that would ban educators from teaching concepts framed as “divisive” by many Republican leaders. The bill, sponsored by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, wasn’t officially endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngin. But its language mirrors the text of other administration-backed legislation and closely resembles […] The post Virginia House passes legislation aimed at banning ‘divisive’ concepts in public schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WIBX 950

15 Dumbest Laws In New York State

I'm sure many people have heard of laws that they cannot believe are on the books or were ever on the books. What's the most interesting is that here in the United States, every state varies as well as each individual county or city. What's illegal in one place, might not be in another state.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexandrians#The City Council#Alexrenew#The Award Committee#Editorial Communications
MarketWatch

House Republican from Minnesota is dead at 59

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer, his wife said. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northern Virginia Daily

Ex-Vermont US attorney to seek GOP nod for open Senate seat

A former U.S. attorney for Vermont announced Tuesday she is running for the Republican nomination to seek the state’s open seat in the United States Senate in the November election. In her announcement, Christina Nolan, 42, said she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety...
VERMONT STATE
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request Tuesday from the District of Columbia...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Atascadero News

Property for Del Rio Ranch Project Acquired

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Jan. 28, Cal Coast Development announced on social media they had completed the acquisition of the largest mixed-use commercial property in San Luis Obispo County after two years of negotiations. Which means the Del Rio Ranch Project has officially begun. “The property has been quietly...
ATASCADERO, CA
Virginia Mercury

Senate votes to bring back misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals

Democrats in the Virginia Senate joined with Republicans on Monday to roll back a 2020 law making it optional for principals and superintendents to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, sponsored by Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, will once again require notification in the case of many offenses committed on school property, including possession of […] The post Senate votes to bring back misdemeanor reporting requirements for school principals appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Local pastor invites LGBTQ residents to new group

ROCK SPRINGS — The Reverend Levi Powers from Mount of Olives Lutheran church is organizing a new group for the LGBTQ community of Sweetwater County. According to Powers, by joining the LGBTQ Community and Faith group, members can meet and be with others like themselves, receive guidance from others in the LGBTQ community and learn about issues related to their identities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Brainerd Dispatch

Local writers group invites public to meeting

Lakes Area Writers Alliance invites the members of the public interested in expanding their writing career to attend their monthly meeting 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Drummond Wine Company. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting goes from 6-7:30 p.m. Drummond Wine Company is located at...
BRAINERD, MN
Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

46
Followers
804
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

Comments / 0

Community Policy