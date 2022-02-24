ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Vikings: Valhalla' sails onto Netflix with more bloody battles and epic scale

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Vikings" turned out to be a remarkably durable concept, so much so that they could kill off the main character and trudge onward through the mud and muck. Sailing from History channel to Netflix, "Vikings: Valhalla" should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Statue Of Zeus At Olympia, One Of The Breathtaking Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World

Though the 40-foot statue of Zeus lorded over the Olympic Games for 800 years, it somehow vanished from history. As one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, the statue of Zeus at Olympia once stunned any who laid eyes on it. The 40-foot statue of the Greek god of gods, Zeus, used to grace the temple inside the sanctuary of Olympia on the Greek Peloponnese Peninsula for over 800 years — until it was destroyed.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Suter
Person
Frida Gustavsson
KTVZ

Artifacts reveal secrets of Stonehenge

The distinctive silhouette of Stonehenge in the flat landscape of Salisbury plain in southwest England is instantly and iconically familiar. However, the 4,500-year-old monument and the world it encapsulated remains profoundly mysterious — there are no written records that shed light on its meaning and significance. A major new...
MUSEUMS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Mermaids & mermen: Facts & legends

Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world's vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. One source, the "Arabian Nights," described mermaids as having "moon faces and hair like a woman's but their hands and feet were in their bellies and they had tails like fishes," Charles J.S Thompson, a former curator at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, notes in his in his book "The Mystery and Lore of Monsters (Kessinger Publishing, 2010). Thompson writes that "traditions concerning creatures half-human and half-fish in form have existed for thousands of years, and the Babylonian deity Era or Oannes, the Fish-god ... is usually depicted as having a bearded head with a crown and a body like a man, but from the waist downwards he has the shape of a fish."
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valhalla#Epic#English#Nordic#Danish
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

The Crown jewels have been stolen: Thieves swipe 200 gems and antiques worth £150,000 from the set of hit Netflix drama, including a rare Fabergé egg replica, after raiding three lorries

Police are searching for thieves who raided lorries and stole around £150,000 worth of gems and antiques used in the Netflix drama series The Crown. South Yorkshire Police said three vehicles containing props used in TV and film were broken into near Doncaster last Wednesday and 'a number of items were taken'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Wedding Plans Revealed: A Destination Beach Ceremony & More

Now that Simone Biles is engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens, she can’t wait to start planning her wedding! We’ve got all the details here. After Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens surprised her by popping the question on Valentine’s Day, the superstar gymnast can’t wait to start planning her nuptials! While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Monday, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy