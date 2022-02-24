‘Fog of war is real’: Beware of misinformation in Russia-Ukraine crisis

“This is the time you’ve got to be really careful because the fog of war is quite real. And anything’s true, but nothing’s real if that makes any sense,” Vittert said in part. “Formally, the real invasion is underway. The fog of war is real here. And I think what we’re going to see over the next 12 to 24 hours is the Ukrainians really realize the overwhelming nature of the Russian military power.”
In unleashing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.”
Ukrainian authorities described ground invasions in multiple regions, and border guards released security camera footage Thursday showing a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine’s government-held territory from Russian-annexed Crimea.
The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine’s entire air defenses in a matter of hours, and European authorities declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone. Russia’s claims could not immediately be verified, nor could Ukrainian ones that they had shot down several Russian aircraft. Vittert warned of the potential for misinformation and the chance of quick escalation as the world’s eyes turn to Ukraine.
“You’ve got the second largest, most dangerous army in the world, the Russian army, the largest land army in the world involved in this such a massive operation. They’re bombing and taking on Ukrainian targets very close to the Polish border. That’s exactly where US and NATO troops are,” Vittert said. “So the chance of miscalculation here in an escalation is really high. It’s very easy to start a war.”
Putin has painted today’s Ukraine as a modern construct used by the West to contain Russia despite the neighbor’s inextricable links. Putin has used this reasoning as a rationale for the attacks on Ukraine.
The relationship between Ukraine and Russia has evolved in the more than 20 years since Ukraine has become its own nation. Of those born after independence was declared in 1991, 87% identify as Ukrainian while 21% of those born before 1991 call themselves “Soviet people.” But this does vary by region — 80% of Western Ukrainians want to be economically tied to the EU versus just 26% in eastern Ukraine.
Putin previously annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Vittert said that the attacks happening in Ukraine weren’t a repeat of 2014.
“History doesn’t necessarily repeat itself but it does rhyme. The justification is a little different in the sense that Russia is saying that the people in the red area are ethnically Russian, and have asked for the protection of the Russian military from Ukrainian aggression,” Vittert said on “ Morning in America.” “So in a sense, yes, what we would think based on the way the Russian military is acting, and we see that there are more reported Russian attacks on this map, that the Russians are doing a lot more than if they just wanted to occupy the red area. There’s definitely a desire to punish the Ukrainian military.”
“It is a fact that over the past 30 years, we have been patiently trying to come to an agreement with the leading NATO countries regarding the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe,” Putin said in part. “In response to our proposal, we invariably faced either cynical deception and lies or attempts to pressure and blackmail. While the North Atlantic Alliance continued to expand, despite our protests and concerns. Its military machine is moving and as I said, is approaching our very border.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
It is a commonplace on the right that the only reason that Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine is that President Biden is too weak to deter him. As one right-winger tweeted: “I’m convinced that Putin would be a lot, LOT more hesitant to invade if Trump was President. Biden simply does not evoke any sense of strength or danger to our enemies.”
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Putting an American aircraft carrier strike group under alliance control should be a “clear message to Russia” that its 30 members are unwavering in their commitment to come to each other’s defense if attacked, NATO’s secretary general said Friday. Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general since 2014, –...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday Russia invaded Ukraine because of "catastrophic" mistakes made by the Biden administration. "We need strength and we need resolve. The reason Russia has invaded Ukraine is because of catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and Vice President Harris," Cruz told "America Reports." As Russian...
So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
