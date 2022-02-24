ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZDUSD bounces after testing the lower swing area

By Greg Michalowski
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NZDUSD yesterday moved to the highest level since January 19 after the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 basis points, and said that it was a close call to raising by 50 basis points. It was the 3rd hike in a row and more are expected going forward. The...

Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan now sees Fed hiking interest rates 9 times to combat red-hot inflation

JPMorgan Chase economists now see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates nine consecutive times as central bank policymakers look to tackle hotter-than-expected inflation. In an analyst note to clients, the JPMorgan economists – led by Bruce Kasman – projected nine, quarter-percentage-point rate increases at every policy-setting meeting until March 2023.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Herald & Review

Stocks, yields veer lower as swings shake Wall Street again

Stocks are falling sharply again on Friday, and this time Treasury yields are joining in the latest swoon for Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in afternoon trading. It took a sudden leg lower around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, roughly tripling its loss in 20 minutes. Treasury yields...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Gold About To Break-Out Of Narrow Trading Range?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Until recently gold was trading in an increasingly narrow range. Gold failed to rally during the recent surge in inflation. Gold may have broken to the upside on doubts about...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end at highest since January 2021 as safe-haven buying heats up

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, with Russia's invasion into Ukraine lifting haven demand for the precious metal, sending prices to their highest finish since early January of last year. If Russia expands its invasion past Ukraine and engages in combat with NATO forces in the Baltics or Poland, gold will most likely go beyond $2,000 within a day -- and probably towards $2,200 both on safe-haven interest and a lack of sellers, said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. April gold rose $15.90, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,926.30 an ounce.
COMBAT SPORTS
US News and World Report

ECB May Need to Cut Short Bond Buys: Reinesch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to end its bond buys sooner than earlier thought given mounting inflation risks, ECB policymaker Gaston Reinesch said, joining a growing number of rates-setters now openly discussing a curb in stimulus. With euro zone inflation rising to record highs in recent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Speculators cut net long US dollar bets in latest week

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar was $5.80 billion in the week ended Feb. 22, compared with a...
MARKETS
Reuters

BoE's Mann: inflation fears drove vote for half point rate hike

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said she voted for a half percentage point rise in interest rates this month because she saw little sign that public's price expectations were easing, which risked causing inflation to stay too high. Mann was one of four Monetary...
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

UVXY: Ultra VIX ETF Could Soar Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Stocks have been hurting so far 2022, and the decline accentuated once the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated. But one fund has been thriving in this turbulent environment: Proshare’s Ultra VIX ETF (UVXY) - Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Report has been up a whopping 47% so far this year.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Fed Should Lift Rates A Full Percentage Point By Mid-year -Waller

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday laid out the case for a "concerted" effort to rein in inflation, calling for raising interest rates a full percentage point by mid-year, starting with a half-percentage-point hike in March if data in coming weeks continues to point to an "exceedingly hot" economy.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank to Rejig Market Liquidity Operations

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is shaking up the way it provides liquidity to the banking system as it ceases quantitative easing and prepares for the day when it will eventually raise interest rates. Speaking at an online event, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent emphasised...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Who Is Expecting A 50 Basis Points Hike From The Fed In March?

The markets are trying to anticipate whether the Federal Reserve is leaning toward a 25 basis points hike or a 50 basis points for its Interest Rate Decision in March. A rate hike is all but guaranteed, but the exact value of the hike is up in the air. The decision is due on March 16, so there just under a month for investors to analyse the comments of Fed officials and set their positions.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fed’s favorite inflation gauge up 5.2% for biggest annual gain since 1983

Inflation as gauged by the Fed’s preferred core PCE measure rose 5.2% in January from a year ago. That was the biggest rise since April 1983. Consumer spending popped 2.1% for the month, considerably more than the 1.6% estimate. Orders for durable goods reflected the buoyant spending, rising 1.6%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Most gold miner stocks lose ground, as gold prices pull back

Shares of most gold miners lost ground Thursday, as a safe-haven rally in gold prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is weighed against concerns over exposure to Russia. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF slumped 1.1% in morning trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 2.0% to an eight-month intraday high, with 21 of 33 equity components losing ground. Companies within the ETF generate about 4% of total revenue from Russia over the last 12 months, based on data provided by FactSet's proprietary algorithm. Among the U.S.-listed components, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. rose 1.5% to pace the gainers and Newmont Corp. gained 1.2%, while Royal Gold Inc. shed 0.9% and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. declined 0.8%. The Canada-listed shares of Torex Gold Resources Ltd. fell 2.1% to pace the ETF's decliners, followed by the 2.0% drop in Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. . Meanwhile, gold futures rallied 1.0%, but pared earlier gains of as much as 3.5% to a 17-month intraday high of $1,976.50 an ounce. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, but was down as much as 2.6% earlier.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Amid Severe Volatility

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing severe volatility almost daily since mid-January. The anticipation of a tougher-than-expected stand by the Fed in March to combat soaring inflation has dented investors’ confidence significantly. The consumer price index for January rose 7.5% year over year, leading a large section of economists...
STOCKS

