Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a big trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as Daryl Morey landed the player that he has been coveting since joining the franchise in James Harden. It was a relatively steep price, as the 76ers traded away Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.
All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers had a significant absence. As the three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons was disgruntled and holding out for a trade, Joel Embiid and the Sixers had to step up and avoid the distractions that Simmons' absence brought in order to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.
The 2004 Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by capturing a title over the dominant Shaq and Kobe Lakers. They would go on to make the Finals the very next year, adding some validity to their Championship the season before. But when the NBA released its list of the Top...
Harden is expected to be in the lineup on Friday night vs. the Timberwolves in Minnesota, giving fans, media and the rest of the league their first chance to see Joel Embiid, Harden and the new-look Sixers.
Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
The Philadelphia 76ers have missed their three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, all season long. As the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up requested a trade during the offseason, he made it clear that his playing days with the Sixers are over. Philly's front office attempted to move Simmons before the 2021-2022...
Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is considered the nation’s top offensive tackle in the 2023 class. He has offers from across the country, and in the last month, narrowed down his list to seven schools. Among the contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame,...
The New York Knicks and Kemba Walker are in agreement that the four-time All-Star guard will not return this season in order to prepare for 2022-23, ESPN reported Wednesday. Walker, 31, signed a two-year contract with New York after an August buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He made 37...
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) is probable to play on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bitadze is set to return after he was a late scratch in the Pacers' last game before the break. Isaiah Jackson (ankle) is also probable for Friday's matchup. Jalen Smith will likely shift to the second unit to make room for Bitadze as the starting center.
Tyrese Haliburton joining the Indiana Pacers marks a huge moment for the franchise. They now have one of the brightest young players in the NBA as they look to rebuild. Indiana is set to focus on getting Haliburton ready to lead the team and develop young players like Jalen Smith, Chris Duarte and Goga Bitadze once their season resumes. The team’s veterans, like Malcolm Brogdon, will have to assist them as they become the future of the team.
View the original article to see embedded media. The Indiana Pacers had been busy this week remaking their entire roster as they traded key players such as Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis. Their new additions to the team made their debut on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Buddy Hield:...
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (foot) is "still a couple weeks out," per head coach Rick Carlisle. Turner hasn't played since January 14 and it sounds like he will remain out until at least the second week in March. Goga Bitadze (foot) and Jalen Smith should continue playing most of the center minutes while Turner is out. Isaiah Jackson (ankle) and Oshae Brissett are also in line for more work.
New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden will make his team debut Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harden, who missed Sunday's All-Star Game with a hamstring injury, hasn't played since appearing in a contest with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 2. Philadelphia didn't have the 10-time All-Star listed on its latest injury report.
Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte did not practice on Wednesday due to a left toe injury, head coach Rick Carlisle said. Duarte initially suffered the injury on Feb. 13 in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He logged just four minutes of action in the contest and was eventually ruled out of returning to play. He stayed back in the locker room to receive treatment.
Comments / 0